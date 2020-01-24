Clear
Alabama unemployment rate unchanged at 2.7%

A statement issued by the Alabama Department of Labor on Friday says the December rate matched the November rate of 2.7%.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's unemployment rate is unchanged at a record-low 2.7%, well below the jobless level from a year ago.

The November rate was below the state's jobless number of 3.8% in December 2018. It was also better than the comparable U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5% for last month.

