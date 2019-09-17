Alabama under Fire Danger Advisory because of heat, lack of rain

All of Alabama is under a Fire Danger Advisory because of the heat and lack of rain.

WAAY 31 was in Killen on Tuesday to learn what firefighters are urging people to do. The Alabama Forestry Commission said in the last month, firefighters have battled 192 wildfires across the state.

A Killen volunteer firefighter, Chris Phillips, said he's been on too many brush fires to count in his 25-year career. This month, he's been on two.

"This type of weather condition is the time we see this the most this time of year due to the high heat and drought season we've had the past few months," he said.

Phillips said any friction that creates a spark in these dry, hot conditions can cause a brush fire, and it can spread in no time.

"We're seeing careless smokers throughout the state from discarding cigarette butts that are creating fires. There's even been reported cases of equipment flat tires and trailer safety chains that are dragging the ground, igniting fires on the side of the road that are spreading at an unusual rate.

That's why the Alabama Forestry Commission issued a fire danger advisory for all 67 counties, asking people not to do any outdoor burning. Phillips says you need to be safe and aware.

"Just don't burn. Find another means of handling the situation you would normally handle with a controlled fire," Phillips said.

The Alabama Forestry Commission said more than 2,000 acres have burned from brush fires in Alabama in the last 30 days. The commission stresses the advisory is not a ban. It says we're not at that point, yet, but it recommends you postpone any burning until we get some rain.