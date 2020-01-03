Clear
Alabama troopers investigate 22 traffic deaths during 2019 Christmas-New Year’s travel period

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 2:52 PM
Updated: Jan 3, 2020 2:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says troopers investigated 22 traffic deaths during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday travel period from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to midnight Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

According to ALEA, the deadly wrecks happened in Baldwin, Barbour, Cullman, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Henry, Lamar, Mobile, Pickens, Randolph, Russell and Tuscaloosa counties.

The agency says a four-year-old died in an Etowah County crash. Among the others killed, there were 10 drivers, nine passengers, one pedestrian and one motorcyclist.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was using a helmet at the time of the deadly wreck. They say of the 20 people killed while in vehicles equipped with seatbelts, it’s been determined 14 of them were not using them.

In 2018, during the same period, ALEA says troopers investigated 21 traffic deaths.

These numbers are only for deadly wrecks troopers investigated.

