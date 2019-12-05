Alabama troopers investigate 11 traffic deaths during 2019 Thanksgiving travel period

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says troopers investigated 11 traffic deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, to midnight Sunday, Dec. 1.

According to ALEA, the deadly wrecks happened in Baldwin, Cherokee, Escambia, Hale, Madison, Morgan, St. Clair and Wilcox counties.

The agency says two pedestrians and a motorcyclist were among those killed. Eight more people, including six drivers and two passengers, were killed while traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts. Two of them were using the seat belts, but four were not. It's unknown if the other two people were wearing seat belts.

In 2018, during the same period, ALEA says troopers investigated seven traffic deaths. However, troopers have worked 20 fewer traffic fatalities this year than in 2018.

Troopers urge drivers to use caution, especially as the holiday season continues.