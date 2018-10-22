Clear

Alabama to vote on Ten Commandments amendment

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama voters next month will decide a constitutional amendment regarding the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools and government buildings.

The proposal would allow public schools and government buildings to display the Ten Commandments in a way that "complies with constitutional requirements" such as being intermingled with historical documents.

Amendment supporters say it will encourage schools and towns to put up copies of the Ten Commandments.

Dean Young is a Christian activist who is promoting the amendment. He says it will send a message that Alabama want to "acknowledge God.'

Randall Marshall of the ACLU of Alabama said the amendment doesn't change much since the displays have to be "constitutional."

