Alabama to receive 10 Afghan evacuees for resettlement

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration has begun notifying governors and state refugee coordinators about how many Afghan evacuees from the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

According to State Department data obtained by The Associated Press, California is projected to take more arrivals than any other -- more than 5,200 people.

Alabama is slated to welcome 10, according to U.S. officials.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement to WAAY 31: "We have received notification from the State Department that they are working to place 10 individuals with a community partner in Mobile. This situation is fluid, and we will be working closely with our congressional delegation and Mayor Stimpson to understand the process and impact on our state.

"Like other Alabamians, the shocking images of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan are hard to erase from our memories. Just as we remain concerned about the Americans and our allies that were left behind, our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those allies who actively helped our soldiers and diplomats stay safe during our two decades in the country.

"Our state will always do our part, but we must remain vigilant to make sure we are helping those who helped us."

Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming as well as the District of Columbia are not slated to resettle anyone from the first group of evacuees who fled during the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last month.