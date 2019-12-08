Alabama to play Michigan at the Citrus Bowl

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off with the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 1.

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will meet for the fifth time in the history of the series that dates back to 1988. The series is tied up, 2-2, as Alabama came away with a 41-14 victory in the most-recent matchup between the two teams at the 2012 Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama is making its third Citrus Bowl appearance, holding a 2-0 record. The Tide defeated Ohio State, 24-17, in the 1995 Citrus Bowl. Alabama also appeared in the then-Capital One Bowl in Orlando capturing a 49-7 win over No. 7 Michigan State following the 2010 season.

Saban is 11-5 in postseason games at Alabama, earning wins over Oklahoma (2018 CFP Semifinal Game at the Orange Bowl), Georgia (2018 CFP National Championship Game), Clemson (2017 CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the 2016 CFP National Championship Game), Washington (2016 CFP Semifinal Game at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl), Michigan State (2015 CFP Semifinal Game at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic).

Prior to the CFP, the Tide defeated Notre Dame (2013 BCS National Championship Game at the Orange Bowl), LSU (2012 BCS National Championship Game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl), Michigan State (2011 Capital One Bowl), Texas (2010 BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl) and Colorado (2007 Independence Bowl).