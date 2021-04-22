Alabama to honor superfan Luke Ratliff

The University of Alabama announced plans to honor superfan Cameron Luke Ratliff on Thursday.

Ratliff, better known as Fluffopotamus or Fluff, passed away at the age of 23 on Apr. 2.

The school’s athletic department announced on Twitter the creation of the Luke “Fluffopotamus” Ratliff Memorial Gift Fund, which is designed to assist the future presidents of Crimson Chaos with travel expenses and merchandise, according to the department.

A plaid jacket, similar to Ratliff’s, will be presented to future Crimson Chaos presidents. Ratliff’s spot at Coleman Coliseum, which will be marked with a special plaque, will also be reserved for the leader of the men’s basketball student section.