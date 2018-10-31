Alabama to ask Supreme Court to review abortion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state's effort to ban the most commonly used second trimester abortion procedure.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office on Tuesday asked the court for additional time to file its petition for review.

Alabama lawmakers in 2016 voted to ban the abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. A federal judge blocked the law as an unconstitutional restriction on abortion access. The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in August upheld the decision.

Politicians seeking to ban the procedure refer to it by the nonmedical term "dismemberment abortion."

In the filing to the Supreme Court, state lawyers wrote that "the constitutionality of a state ban on dismemberment abortion is an important question of national significance."