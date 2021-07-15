Alabama to Square Off Against Iona in ESPN Events Invitational Opening Round

The following is a release from the University of Alabama:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team will take on Iona next season in the opening round of the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Fla. In addition to the Crimson Tide and Gaels, the field will include Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Kansas, Miami (Fla.) and North Texas.

The first-round matchup between UA and Iona, which will tip at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2 on Nov. 25, will be a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament opening game in which the No. 2 seed Tide held on to down the 15th-seeded Gaels, 68-55.