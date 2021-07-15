Clear

Alabama to Square Off Against Iona in ESPN Events Invitational Opening Round

The Alabama men’s basketball team will take on Iona next season in the opening round of the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 10:38 PM
Posted By: WAAY 31 Sports

The following is a release from the University of Alabama: 

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team will take on Iona next season in the opening round of the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Fla. In addition to the Crimson Tide and Gaels, the field will include Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Kansas, Miami (Fla.) and North Texas.

The first-round matchup between UA and Iona, which will tip at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2 on Nov. 25, will be a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament opening game in which the No. 2 seed Tide held on to down the 15th-seeded Gaels, 68-55.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events