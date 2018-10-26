Alabama teens accused of crime spree involving kidnap, rape

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Four Alabama teenagers are accused of taking part in an 18-day crime spree that culminated in the kidnapping and hourslong gang rape of a woman.
News outlets report Montgomery police Chief of Operations Scott Tatum identified the teens caught Thursday as 19-year-old LaCorey Fuller, 18-year-old Shar'Tavius Walker, 18-year-old L'Derrick Purnell and a 17-year-old boy. They're in custody now on a combined 31 felony charges including kidnapping.
Court records say the crimes began last month with a car theft and escalated. Authorities say three of the teens kidnapped a woman in mid-October and gang raped her for hours before dumping her in a rural area and robbing two other people.
It's unclear if the teens have lawyers.
