Alabama teacher charged with sex abuse of student, 12

Montgomery police charged 57-year-old Michael Bradley.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 2:47 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a newly-hired middle school teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old student.

Montgomery police charged 57-year-old Michael Bradley on Wednesday with having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 and second-degree sexual abuse.

Capt. Regina Duckett confirmed authorities began investigating last week after an incident was reported involving Bradley and the child at Floyd Middle School.

A Montgomery Public Schools spokesman said officials immediately referred allegations to the Alabama Department of Human Resources and Bradley was placed on leave Jan. 24. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

