Alabama takes down JSU in season opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jaden Shackelford had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Alabama routed Jacksonville State 81-57 in a basketball season opener. It was the first career double-double for Shackelford, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Hesperia, California. Jahvon Quinerly, a sophomore transfer from Villanova who did not play last season, added 18 points for the Crimson Tide. John Petty Jr. had 14 points and Herbert Jones 12 points and 12 rebounds. Amanze Ngumezi and Martin Roub led Jacksonville State with eight points apiece. The Gamecocks missed 50 shots, finishing 27.5% from the floor (19 of 69).