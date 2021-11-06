Alabama survives with 20-14 win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 2/3/3 University of Alabama football team beat the LSU Tigers, 20-14, at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night. The Crimson Tide goes to 8-1-0 overall and 5-1-0 in Southeastern Conference play, while the Tigers drop to 4-5-0 overall and 2-4-0 in SEC play.

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 24-of-37 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jameson Williams totaled 160 yards off 10 reception, including a 58-yard touchdown catch. Wide receiver John Metchie III came away with 73 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 13 times for 18 yards and a touchdown on the night.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr., led the Tide defense with a dozen tackles on the night, including eight solo stops, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o tallied nine tackles and forced a fumble. Overall, linebackers Anderson Jr. (1.5), Christian Harris (.5) and Dallas Tuner (2), along with defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (1), combined for five sacks (-29 yards) on the night.

Placekicker Will Reichard connected on two extra points during the game.

Postgame Notes

Jameson Williams continues to be a consistent explosive threat for the Crimson Tide, catching a 58-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young in the third quarter against the Tigers. It marked his seventh reception of at least 55 yards or more, with all seven of those leading the team’s longest plays of the season. Six of those seven plays led to touchdowns.

Jalyn Armour-Davis caught his third interception of the season leading the Alabama defense.

Alabama has forced 103 interceptions in the last 94 games, including tonight’s contest, and has returned 36 of those miscues for touchdowns.



Will Anderson Jr. tied his career high with four tackles for loss (-13 yards), while tacking on 1.5 sacks for -8 yards. The sophomore recorded 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the first half. He continues to lead the nation with 21 tackles for loss (-88 yards).

After LSU accumulated 68 yards on its opening drive, the Alabama defense held the Tigers to just nine yards of total offense for the remainder of the first half.

Alabama's captains against LSU were linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and wide receiver John Metchie III.

How It Happened

FIRST QUARTER

08:33 – LSU | Max Johnson connected with Brian Thomas Jr. on an eight-yard touchdown pass to close out a drive that lasted eight plays and 68 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

02:52 – UA | Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown, capping a 12-play, 77-yard drive.

00:48 – UA | Bryce Young found John Metchie III in the LSU end zone on an eight-yard touchdown pass to conclude a five-play, 39-yard series, thanks to an interception by Jalyn Armour-Davis.

THIRD QUARTER

12:51 – UA | Jameson Williams caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Young, closing out a two-play, 58-yard drive, thanks to a recovered fumble by Phidarian Mathis.

02:27 – LSU | Johnson hit Jack Bech on a on an eight-yard touchdown pass to cap a 14-play, 89 yard drive.

Up Next

Alabama returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium to host New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 13 for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.