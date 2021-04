Alabama athletics will never be the same. Crimson Tide superfan Cameron Luke Ratliff, known to most as Fluffopotamus or simply Fluff, passed away at the age of 23 from complications related to COVID-19 on Friday night.

Social media was flooded with love and tributes to the man Alabama Basketball called their “#1 fan.”

Saturday morning, a memorial for Ratliff was held outside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama’s athletic director Greg Byrne was in attendance and wore a plaid jacket to honor Luke.