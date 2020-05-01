Alabama sues Tyson Foods over wastewater spill, fish kill

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama is suing Tyson Foods over a 2019 wastewater spill that caused the largest recorded fish kill in the state.

The Alabama attorney general’s office filed the suit Thursday, saying Tyson was negligent “by causing a public nuisance." The lawsuit says a pipe failure at the Tyson plant caused over 200,000 gallons of “insufficiently-treated wastewater” to flow into the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River, killing around 175,000 fish.

The attorney general's office says they're seeking compensation for damages to the community and the environment. A Tyson spokesman says the company was disappointed in the state's decision, and has tried to work with the state on conservation projects.