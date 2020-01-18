Alabama students compete in Future City Regional Finals

Students across Alabama and Tennessee gathered at the Space and Rocket Center to compete in this year's Future City's Alabama Regional Finals.

A total of 20 teams from middles schools competed including students from schools in Decatur, Owens Cross Roads and Huntsville.

"These people are going to be leading our future," one student Matthew Sutton said.

Students had to design water-resilient cities. They had to come up with solutions to address a number of risks from drought and flooding to other natural and man-made disasters.

"Hopefully in the future some of our ideas could actually happen and make the world such a better place," student Shahad al Dabashi said.

Students say it's important to have competitions like these.

"We are the next generation, and if we can make cities exactly like this. We'll have a healthier earth, healthier people, and healthier society," Claire Stewart said.

The winners will attend the Future City Finals in Washington, DC next month.