Clear

Statues in Mobile to feature Hank Aaron, other Hall of Famers

Hank Aaron

The goal is to have the first statues installed next year and the rest in 2023.

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 10:34 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2021 10:34 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MOBILE (AP) — The city of Mobile plans to celebrate its baseball and football Hall of Famers by erecting statues along its riverfront.

The likenesses of local heroes Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams and Ozzie Smith will be joined by football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile Jr. in Mobile's Hall of Fame Courtyard.

A statue selection committee will interview five artists or teams of artists competing to create the displays.

The goal is to have the first statues installed next year and the rest in 2023.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events