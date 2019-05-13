Alabama softball earns 8th seed in NCAA Tournament

For the 21st-consecutive season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide earned a No. 8 national seed in this year’s field of 64 and will host Arizona State, Lipscomb and Alabama State this upcoming weekend in Tuscaloosa.

NCAA Regional action at Rhoads Stadium begins Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. CT with Arizona State facing Lipscomb, followed by Alabama vs. Alabama State at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up against the winner of the Austin Regional, featuring No. 9 Texas, Houston, Texas A&M and Sam Houston State.

Alabama has qualified for the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999 and has earned a top-16 national seed 17 times, including a streak of 15-straight years starting in 2005. The Crimson Tide is 56-9 all-time in NCAA Regional play and has won every Regional round since 2005, the longest active streak in Division-I softball. Alabama has not lost a game in regional play since 2007, a streak of 37-consecutive games, and is also the only team in Division-I softball to play in every Super Regional round since its inception in 2005.

Alabama is the Southeastern Conference regular-season champion, owning a 52-7 record. The Tide is 23-3 at home this season, including a 5-0 mark against ranked opponents at Rhoads Stadium.