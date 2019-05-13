Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama softball earns 8th seed in NCAA Tournament

The Tide will host Lipscomb, Alabama State, and Arizona, May 17-19.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 9:55 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

For the 21st-consecutive season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide earned a No. 8 national seed in this year’s field of 64 and will host Arizona State, Lipscomb and Alabama State this upcoming weekend in Tuscaloosa.

NCAA Regional action at Rhoads Stadium begins Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. CT with Arizona State facing Lipscomb, followed by Alabama vs. Alabama State at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up against the winner of the Austin Regional, featuring No. 9 Texas, Houston, Texas A&M and Sam Houston State.

Alabama has qualified for the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999 and has earned a top-16 national seed 17 times, including a streak of 15-straight years starting in 2005. The Crimson Tide is 56-9 all-time in NCAA Regional play and has won every Regional round since 2005, the longest active streak in Division-I softball. Alabama has not lost a game in regional play since 2007, a streak of 37-consecutive games, and is also the only team in Division-I softball to play in every Super Regional round since its inception in 2005.

Alabama is the Southeastern Conference regular-season champion, owning a 52-7 record. The Tide is 23-3 at home this season, including a 5-0 mark against ranked opponents at Rhoads Stadium.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events