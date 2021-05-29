Alabama softball advances to Women's College World Series

With a 4-1 win over Kentucky on Saturday, Alabama advanced to the Women's College World Series for the 13th time in program history.

Tide pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl went the distance, allowing just one run and striking out seven.

Despite the outstanding performance, it was a tight 2-1 game until Maddie Morgan's first home run of the year, a two-run shot, padded the Tide's lead.

Sweeping Kentucky, the Tide rolls on to Oklahoma City, where they will face Arizona when the Women's College World Series starts on Thursday. Game times have not yet been announced.