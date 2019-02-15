Alabama sheriff to probe death of inmate serving 60-day sentence

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - The sheriff's office of Jefferson County, Alabama, is investigating the death of a 60-year-old inmate at the Bessemer City Jail.
Al.com reports authorities say James Edward Walker was serving a 60-day sentence for failure to appear when he began to suffer medical issues Thursday. It's unclear what medical issues Walker suffered. He was set to be released this month.
Authorities say Walker was treated by emergency responders and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.
