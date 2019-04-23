Alabama sets execution for 1997 quadruple killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has scheduled a lethal injection for a man convicted in the 1997 deaths of four people, including two young girls.
The Alabama Supreme Court set a May 16 execution date for Michael Brandon Samra.
Samra was convicted of helping his friend Mark Duke kill his father Randy Duke, his father's girlfriend Debra Hunt and her 6 and 7-year-old daughters.
Authorities say Mark Duke killed his father, Hunt and one of the girls, and Samra slit the throat of the other child.
Prosecutors said the slayings happened after Duke became angry when his father wouldn't let him use his truck.
Both of them were sentenced to death. Duke's death sentence was reversed because he was 16 at the time of the crime. Samra was 19 at the time of the crime.
