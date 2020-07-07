Alabama set to play Memphis next three seasons

Alabama Head Coach, Nate Oats, announced the Tide will face Memphis several times on the hardwood.

Alabama and Memphis will play three times over the next three years.

The series will begin with a charity exhibition game to open the 2020-21 season. That game, which will take place on either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, will be played at Memphis inside the FedExForum, home of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies. The exhibition is being played as a goodwill gesture to raise funds for relief efforts associated with the 2020 global pandemic.

The two teams will then play regular season contests in each of the following two years with the Tigers making the trip to Tuscaloosa in 2021-22 and the Crimson Tide returning that game during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers have played a total of eight games against one another, with Memphis owning a 5-3 edge in the all-time series. However, Alabama has captured three of the last four meetings in the series including an 82-70 victory in the most recent contest between the teams which took place on Nov. 10, 2017 in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.