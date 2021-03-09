Alabama senators reject bill to allow lottery, casinos

Alabama senators rejected a gambling bill on Tuesday that would have started a state lottery as well as several casinos.

Senators rejected the proposed constitutional amendment.

The vote was 19 in favor of the bill and 13 against.

The bill pushed by Sen. Del Marsh of Anniston needed two additional votes in favor of the proposal to win approval.

Voters we spoke with were disappointed, including Beverly Nunez.

"It would help revenue. It would help our schools," said Nunez.

The disappointment was echoed by State Sen. Del Marsh.

"I think the people of Alabama deserve the chance to vote on this issue. They want to vote on this issue. I don't want to say why my colleagues don't understand that. It's pretty obvious," said Sen. Del Marsh.

From Gov. Kay Ivey:

“Today’s vote by the Alabama Senate confirms more work must be done, because this issue is too important to not get it right. No doubt gambling is complex and challenging, but I remain committed to giving the people of Alabama the final say. I also believe the work of my Study Group last year can continue to be helpful in finding the right path as we move forward.

“Should the Legislature wish to continue discussions on this topic, I stand ready and willing to engage.”