As coronavirus cases surge state-wide, Madison Co. avoids major outbreaks

The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama continue to surge. However, hardly any of the more than 500 new cases Wednesday are from Madison County.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle gave a lot of credit to the community. He said during a coronavirus briefing Wednesday, he believes the count is doing a good job of wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines.

"We're still very fortunate," Battle said. "We're still around 3 percent of those testing coming out positive."

As southern Alabama is dealing with a steady increase of coronavirus cases, Madison County is only seeing a slight increase in cases as it reopens.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said Wednesday, only one person out of nearly 1,000 asymptomatic patients tested positive for the virus.

The mayor said he credits Huntsville Hospital, a public hospital, for providing resources.

"You can spend money that private hospitals who are there for profit cannot," Battle said. "We can spend it on flu and fever clinics, we can spend it on taking buses out to under-served areas."

To prevent mayor outbreaks, Huntsville Hospital is providing testing for businesses that have had an employee test positive.

"We run the test and if any are positive, we go through the process with Alabama Department of Health and quarantine those patients and track the ones that came back negative," Spillers said. "If they get any symptoms we would bring them back in for testing."

He added right now, the hospital system in North Alabama is not overcrowded.

"We continue to encourage people if you have a health care issue, don't avoid a hospital or emergency department because you're afraid of covid," Spillers said. "You're probably more like to catch it somewhere in the community than you will be in a hospital."