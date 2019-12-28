Alabama schools receive $98,500 in TVA grants for STEM programs

As 2020 gets closer to being a reality, schools across north Alabama will be receiving nearly about a sixth of the $600,000 in grant money that the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) awarded for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs in the 2019-2020 school year.

Alabama received $98,500 across 23 schools as part of the TVA’s STEM Grants. Last year, the TVA awarded $580,000 in grant money.

“TVA recognizes that excellence in education is the key to our future workforce in the Valley,” said TVA STEM Education Program Manager Rachel Crickmar in a statment. “We want to work directly with teachers to support initiatives that advance STEM activities in the classroom to develop a talent pipeline for TVA and its customers.”

This year’s application window was open from September 19 and closed on October 20.

Some of the local programs that received money include “Coding with Dash,” which received $5,000 for Forest Hills Elementary School in Florence; “GreenpowerUSA Race Team Custom Car Build,” which received $5,000 for Huntsville High School; and “Coding, Careers, and Inventors, Oh My!” which received $5,000 for Section High School in Section, Jackson County.

Click here for the full list of all the winners. The Alabama schools are listed below: