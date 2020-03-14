Alabama schools closed from at least March 19th to April 3rd for COVID-19

"I'm gonna be sad," said Claire Levin.

That's how 7-year-old Huntsville city school student, Caire Levin, feels right now about missing two and a half weeks of class starting next week.

"Because I'm gonna miss learning," said Claire.

Her mom, Michelle, has mixed feelings about decision. She said while she's happy they're working to keep students safe, its hard to find childcare.

"We've had to explore a lot of different options because the camps and the places that normally have childcare and activities, they're not offering those activities because we're trying to keep the kids from spreading those germs amongst each other," said Levin.

She said a lot of her fellow working parents are trying to find ways to work from home or relying on family and friends to help. And when it comes to what these kids will do during the break? The state superintendent said there won't be any online classes. Claire says some of her classmates are excited about the learning break.

"Some of them would think happy some of them would think sad," said Claire.

The state superintendent said an extension of this closure isn't off the table. He'll be working with the governor's task force to determine what is needed. The office also said they're applying for a waiver with the USDA to make sure students reliant on free or reduced lunches at school will still have access to that program. He said they're exploring options like drive-thru or grab-and-go lunches in school parking lots in high poverty districts. We reached out to the Huntsville City School district to learn what their plans are and we are waiting to hear back.