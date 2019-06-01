Alabama routs Florida to stay alive in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer in Alabama's six-run first inning and the Crimson Tide routed Florida 15-3 in a Women's College World Series elimination game Saturday night.
Tow finished with four RBIs to help Alabama (58-9) advance to play Arizona in an elimination game later in the evening.
The Gators (49-18) lost both of their games at the World Series.
Florida ace Kelly Barnhill lasted just two-thirds of an inning in her college finale. She was USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year in 2017.
Alabama scored four more in the third inning, and the rout was on.
Florida finally scored in the seventh inning on homers by Kendyl Lindaman and Sophia Reynoso.
