Alabama representative to lead 'Move the Monument' campaign in Huntsville

The campaign will call for the Madison County commissioners to move forward with removing a Confederate monument from the courthouse.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 8:46 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

State Representative Laura Hall is holding a "Move the Monument" event at the Madison County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

She'll be joined by the Rosa Parks Day Committee and other local leaders to call on the Madison County Commission to move forward with moving the Confederate monument, even though they have not been given legal permission to do so.

Hall talked to us about why she thinks this movement is necessary. She told us that as we're dealing with issues of racism, now seems like the right time to remove the statue. She also said she wants the commissioners to know that this is a serious issue that needs to be addressed.

The commission has already decided to have the monument removed, passing a resolution to submit a waiver to the state to remove it.

The "Move the Monument" campaign will take place on the Madison County Courthouse steps Wednesday at 10 a.m.

