Alabama representative pre-files lottery bill to fund education, other state projects

Alabama could move closer to having a state lottery in 2021.

A state representative from Birmingham pre-filed a lottery bill.

Democrat Rep. John Rogers’ bill would set the Alabama lottery to fund both education and general fund projects.

The proposal would split the money three ways, with 40% going to the education budget, another 40% to the general fund budget and the final 20% would be set aside for the corrections department.

A Republican state senator from East Alabama has also said he'll introduce a lottery bill in the session that starts on Feb. 2.

