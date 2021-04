Alabama removing anti-gay language from state's sex ed law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will remove anti-gay language from the state’s sex education law.

For decades, the law had stood, saying students should be taught that homosexuality is both socially unacceptable and illegal.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law after it was approved by the Alabama Legislature. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Laura Hall, D-Huntsville, removes a section of the 1992 sex education law that directed sex education programs to include that homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public and illegal under state laws.

The Alabama law will maintain the emphasis on abstinence in sex education.