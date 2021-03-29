Alabama released contracts for football, Nate Oats

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has released contracts for basketball coach Nate Oats and a number of football assistants, including new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

The board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved the deals on Monday, including specifics of Oats’ previously announced six-year contract following the Crimson Tide’s run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

O’Brien, a former Houston Texans coach, received a two-year deal worth $1.1 million annually. New offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who spent four-plus seasons as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will make $755,000 this season and $900,000 in 2022.