Alabama ranked one of the least healthy states

While Alabama was just ranked one of the least healthy states, gym-goers are working on their New Year's resolutions.

"Usually, there's a big influx in January, kind of around mid-January," said Erin Hopkins, a fitness instructor at Orangetheory Fitness in Huntsville.

Hopkins says she sees an uptick in attendance at Orangetheory when the new year starts, but it only takes a few months for people to abandon their health and fitness goals. A new study shows Alabamians may want to stick to those resolutions in 2019.

The United Health Foundation says Alabama's biggest issues are obesity, cardiovascular deaths and fewer mental health providers. It came as no surprise to gym instructors that obesity and diabetes have increased in the last six years.

"Lots of fried foods. Fried everything, so I wasn't totally surprised," said Hopkins.

Hawaii ranked as the healthiest state in the country and Louisiana ranked last.