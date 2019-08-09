Clear
Alabama ranked No. 2 best party school in the nation

Syracuse University ranks No. 1.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 3:31 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

In a survey of the best party schools in America, the University of Alabama has been ranked at No. 2.

The results are from the 2022 edition of The Princeton Review’s The Best 385 Colleges. According to the Review, it “surveyed 140,000 students from across the country so we can tell you which college has the best food, best career services, happiest students, and more.”

The party school designation is “based on student ratings concerning the use of alcohol and drugs at their school, the number of hours they study each day outside of class time, and the popularity of fraternities/sororities at their school.”

Syracuse University ranks No. 1. The only other SEC school in the Top 20 is the University of Florida, which comes in at No. 16.

See the complete list here

