Alabama quarterback Bryce Young voted AP Player of the Year

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 11:05 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been voted The Associated Press college football player of the year.

That gives the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who had four first-place votes.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third, followed by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Last season, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith became the first Alabama player to win AP player of the year.

