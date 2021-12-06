Clear

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young officially a Heisman Trophy nominee

Alabama QB Bryce Young

He could make it two Heismans in a row for the Crimson Tide

Posted: Dec 6, 2021 5:31 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2021 5:58 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman will be presented Saturday in New York, returning to its usual routine and date after it was forced to delay and go virtual last year due to the pandemic.

After a 2021 season in which a Heisman front-runner took a while to emerge and the race seemed wide-open into November, Young closed strong to become the favorite.

He could make it two Heismans in a row for the Crimson Tide after receiver DeVonta Smith won the most prestigious college football player of the year award in 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events