Alabama public health officials give update on discrepancies with coronavirus numbers

We're working to learn more about inaccurate coronavirus cases reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

We learned that they monitor the data they are getting closely and are working to make sure the inaccuracy doesn't happen again.

According to Dr. Karen Landers with the department, the number of confirmed cases on the website is correct right now. She told us a reporting issue happened on Friday when an outside agency mistakenly marked around 100 coronavirus lab results as positive instead of negative.

Landers said no patients were given the wrong test results and patients should remain confident in the testing. The name of the outside agency involved has not been released.

Landers said Monday morning, there is a slowdown in the number of cases, but we need to stick to staying home as much as possible to make sure a positive movement continues to happen.