Alabama prosecutors seek higher bond for mall shooting suspect

Erron Brown Erron Brown

Erron Brown is charged with attempted murder in the Thanksgiving shooting.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Prosecutors asked a judge to increase the bond for a man who opened fire in a crowded Alabama shopping mall.

The filling came after a judge lowered Brown's bond from $125,000 to $60,000.

Prosecutors wrote in a Friday motion that Erron Brown falsely told the court he had a concealed handgun permit. They also said a higher bond was merited because Brown has been involved in multiple shooting incidents.

Prosecutors wrote that Brown's pistol permit was taken in August by Birmingham police after Brown was involved in a shootout at a club.

Brown is charged with attempted murder in the Thanksgiving shooting.

A police officer shot another man, Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., while responding to the shooting.

Records show Brown's attorney is no longer representing him because of a conflict.

