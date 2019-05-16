Alabama pro-life groups say there's work left to do in banning abortions

On Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed the strictest abortion ban in the country.

While the bill is a major victory for pro-life groups, they say there's still a lot of work left to do. They said they have a long way to go before they stop people from ever walking into an abortion clinic again.

"We have to stop abortions. It has to stop, and it's going to stop," said Rev. James Henderson, a pro-life activist.

Henderson has been a pro-life activist in Huntsville for 25 years. He says Alabama is on the verge of a new revolution.

Because the bill makes no exception for rape or incest, it bolsters its chance to get to the high court. Henderson said he has high hopes for the abortion bill reaching the Supreme Court, and eventually overturning Roe v. Wade.

"There is no difference in children at that stage, no matter how they were conceived. They're human beings. They deserve to live," said Henderson.

Henderson is a member of the Alabama Republican Executive Committee, and he and his wife spoke before a House committee when the abortion bill was in its infancy.

He says he's accomplished a lot in his decades of activism, but more tough work is ahead.

"We've seen four abortion clinics close here in Huntsville. We've seen the number of abortions go down in the state of Alabama, reduced to 18,000 a year to less than 8, 000, but we believe that one is too many," he said.

Henderson told WAAY 31 if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, they want to have arrest warrants for all abortion professionals.