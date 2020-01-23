MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's prison system on Thursday asked lawmakers for a $42 million funding increase as the state tries to comply with a federal court order to add 2,200 officers by 2022.
Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn told lawmakers that the state continues to struggle with unacceptably high violence because of the combination of overcrowding, understaffing and contraband.
Dunn said the system has increased prison staff by 255 security officers.
A federal judge had ordered the state to add approximately 2,200 officers.
Related Content
- Alabama prison system seeks money to hire 500 more officers
- Alabama prison system seeks money to hire more officers
- Alabama prison system graduates new class of correctional officers
- Alabama prison system investigates 2 inmate deaths
- 3 Alabama prison officers arrested
- Officers capture escaped Alabama prisoner
- Alabama prison system won't face contempt hearing on staffing
- Judges orders Alabama prison system to report segregation data
- Prison reform advocates praising Department of Justice's investigation into Alabama's prison system
- Alabama A&M hires new men's basketball coach
Scroll for more content...