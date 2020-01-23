Clear
Alabama prison system seeks money to hire more officers

A federal judge had ordered the state to add approximately 2,200 officers.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 2:26 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's prison system on Thursday asked lawmakers for a $42 million funding increase as the state tries to comply with a federal court order to add 2,200 officers by 2022.

Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn told lawmakers that the state continues to struggle with unacceptably high violence because of the combination of overcrowding, understaffing and contraband.

Dunn said the system has increased prison staff by 255 security officers.

