Alabama prison system investigates 2 inmate deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of two inmates.
The prison system said in Friday news release that an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after being found with a head injury.
Officers found 51-year-old Robert Green with a head injury around midnight Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a few hours later.
The department said the circumstances that led to Green's head injury and death are under investigation.
The prison system said no foul play is suspected in the death of another inmate at Holman Correctional Facility.
The prison system says 46-year-old Ricky Gilland of Vinemont was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of Oct. 18. Staff entered the cell and discovered Gilland was deceased.
