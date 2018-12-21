Clear

Alabama prison guard faces contraband charges

The department says Williams acknowledged buying the phones and expected to get payments from inmates.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 9:30 AM
Posted By: AP

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama prison guard has been arrested and charged with trying to smuggle illegal items into a prison.

The Alabama Corrections Department said in a news release Thursday that an officer at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore was arrested Thursday.

Thirty-four-year-old Tony Williams of Frisco City was also charged with use of office for personal gain.

The department said during a search of Williams' personal vehicle, a police dog led to the discovery of several packages containing 10 cellphones.

The department says Williams acknowledged buying the phones and expected to get payments from inmates.

He's being held in the Escambia County jail. It was not known if he has a lawyer.

Williams has resigned after more than 10 years with the department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events