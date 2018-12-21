Alabama prison guard faces contraband charges

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama prison guard has been arrested and charged with trying to smuggle illegal items into a prison.
The Alabama Corrections Department said in a news release Thursday that an officer at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore was arrested Thursday.
Thirty-four-year-old Tony Williams of Frisco City was also charged with use of office for personal gain.
The department said during a search of Williams' personal vehicle, a police dog led to the discovery of several packages containing 10 cellphones.
The department says Williams acknowledged buying the phones and expected to get payments from inmates.
He's being held in the Escambia County jail. It was not known if he has a lawyer.
Williams has resigned after more than 10 years with the department.
