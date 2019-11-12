MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Catholic church officials in Alabama confirm that a man accused of sexually harassing a massage technician aboard a cruise ship is a local priest.
News outlets report the Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama, declined to comment on the accusations against Rev. Amal Samy. They say they are taking the allegations seriously and emphasized that Samy has denied any wrongdoing.
Federal court documents obtained by news outlets accuse Samy of attempting to get a massage technician to touch his genitals while on a Carnival Fantasy ship in August. A witness statement said Samy repeatedly attempted to touch the woman, and later removed the covering sheet and exposed himself. Samy denied removing the sheet during his massage but did admit to investigators that he was naked underneath.
He has a court date Wednesday.
Related Content
- Alabama priest accused of harassing cruise ship masseuse
- 23 Passengers removed from cruise ship in Australia after brawls
- 2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- UK woman ‘sang to stay awake’ after falling off cruise ship
- 2018 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- Report: Air quality on cruise ships so bad it could harm your health
- Coast Guard: Huntsville police officer injured aboard Carnival Cruise ship off Louisiana coast
- Alabama cruises past Lipscomb for a 86-64 win
- Beef used in meatballs shipped to Alabama may have Listeria
- Officials: Last slave ship from Africa ID'd on Alabama coast