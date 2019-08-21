Clear
BREAKING NEWS Parent banned from Huntsville City Schools property after bringing AirSoft gun into Grissom High Full Story

Alabama postpones 50th anniversary tour over singer's health

Rescheduled dates will be released in the coming weeks.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern rock band Alabama says it is postponing the remainder of its 50th anniversary tour as lead singer Randy Owen battles health complications.

The band announced Wednesday that the 69-year-old Owen is suffering from migraines and vertigo, and doctors say he needs more time to recover. The news comes after a string of already-canceled shows due to the singer's health.

Bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry wrote in a statement that though he and the rest of the band are disappointed, Owen's recovery is the priority.

The 50-city tour was scheduled through Nov. 23, where it would have ended in Salisbury, Maryland.

Rescheduled dates will be released in the coming weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events