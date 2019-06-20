Clear
Alabama police officer leaves intensive care after rattlesnake bite

She felt a sting and heard the rattle, then issued an alert.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:13 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, Ala.  - An Alabama police officer has left intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake while on duty.

News outlets report Greenville Officer Marissa Morrison has been given 16 vials of antivenin since Monday. The snake got her when she stepped out of her patrol car to stretch her legs and take a picture of the sunrise. She felt a sting and heard the rattle, then issued an alert. Her co-workers rushed her to the hospital.

Morrison is a two-year officer and the only woman on Greenville's police force. She's eager to return to work but was told it could take a month to heal.

She has a souvenir though - her colleagues went back to kill the snake and brought her the rattle.

