Birmingham police kill man who shot and wounded 4 officers

Police in Alabama’s largest city shot and killed a man who wounded four officers as they tried to carry out a search warrant at his apartment.
Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin says it happened Sunday.
The man was suspected of killing a man and a woman during an argument about a dog earlier in the day.
Mauldin says two officers were shot and and two were grazed by bullets.
He said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and all of the officers are expected to recover. Investigators did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed by police.