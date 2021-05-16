Birmingham police kill man who shot and wounded 4 officers

Police in Alabama’s largest city shot and killed a man who wounded four officers as they tried to carry out a search warrant at his apartment.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin says it happened Sunday.

The man was suspected of killing a man and a woman during an argument about a dog earlier in the day.

Mauldin says two officers were shot and and two were grazed by bullets.

He said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and all of the officers are expected to recover. Investigators did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed by police.