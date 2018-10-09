Clear
Florida cops say Alabama police chief touched self at resort

A Police chief was arrested after allegedly fondling himself while riding in an elevator with women and children.

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a police chief of a small Alabama city has been placed on leave without pay after police in Florida say he was touching himself improperly at a beach resort.

Panama City, Florida, police say several guests reported 44-year-old Billy Driggers had his hand down his shorts while riding in an elevator with women and children.

Police said in a statement surveillance video matched the reports, and Driggers also was taking photos of teenage girls rinsing off in showers just off the beach.

Driggers was charged with four counts of disorderly conduct.

Level Plains Mayor Bruce Grantham told media outlets Driggers was arrested last week at the police station in the Dale County city and was placed on leave without pay.

It wasn't known if Driggers had a lawyer.

