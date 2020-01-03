Alabama police: Speed a factor in crash that killed 3 teens

GENEVA, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say speed was a factor in the Christmas night crash that killed three 16-year-olds and injured two other passengers.

A Geneva police spokesman said on Thursday that the speed limit was 25 miles per hour, but the girls' small sport-utility vehicle was traveling “well above that” when it left the road and crashed into trees.

The three victims were longtime friends and on a cheerleading team together.

The police spokesman said all three in front weren't wearing seat belts. One of the passengers in the back was seriously injured but is recovering, the other passenger wasn't seriously hurt.

An official crash report hasn't been released.