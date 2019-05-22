Clear

Alabama point guard walks across graduation stage with Hazel Green classmates

Posted: May. 22, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

There was no basketball on Wednesday at the VBC for the Alabama point guard, Kira Lewis Jr. Instead, he walked the graduation stage with his Hazel Green classmates.

The all SEC freshman played last season as a 17-year-old, the youngest player in the country. He didn't have to come back to wear the cap and gown, but his family says it was important for him to finish with the people he started with.

