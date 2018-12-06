Alabama players earn top honors at the College Football Awards

Big night for the Crimson Tide. Three players took home national awards Thursday night at the College Football Awards in Atlanta.

Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy and Quinnen Williams are the players with the top honors.

Tagovailoa recieved the Walter CAmp Player of the Year Award and the Maxwell Award Thursday. Both honors are given to the nation's top football player.

Jeudy was honored with the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the top receiver in college football. Amari Cooper won the award back in 2014.

The big defensive lineman, Quinnen Williams, took home the Outland Trophy. That goes to the nation's top lineman.